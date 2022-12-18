Festive song and dance made for a memorable Christmas celebration for the residents of Anglicare Bay Breeze Goodhew Gardens at Taren Point recently.
Visiting the aged care home for the first time, Caringbah Public School pupils greeted residents with some Christmas cheer ahead of the holiday period.
Year 5 had been practicing their best Latin moves for their dance performance. They presented a choreographed salsa and cha cha dance.
Teacher Cecilia Both said children were delighted to perform, showing plenty of energy and enthusiasm. "Their faces lit up - I thought I had some Ricky Martin and Shakira dancers there," she said.
There was also an opportunity to create literary links, with pupils part of the school's High Potential (formerly known as gifted and talented) group.
A program is offered to Year 4 as they prepare to be future leaders of the school. It is aimed at those identified by their teachers as demonstrating high potential in social emotional learning - children who typically demonstrate high ability in perceptiveness, interacting, social ease, eloquence, empathy, self awareness, regulations of emotions and the awareness of their own and other people's feelings.
From this, a pen pal program was initiated during the visit to the home. Pupils were paired together and in 2023, they will begin a journey of letter writing with their pen pal.
These interactions were warmly welcomed by residents, who were unable to have visitors - including those on school excursions during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The Bay Breeze initiative has stemmed from the desire of the school to re-engage with our community again after the long period of COVID-19 restrictions," school principal Susan Oliveri said.
"Our students have a history of wanting to give back and share positive experiences with community members, so the opportunity to visit residents at a nursing home was embraced.
"It is fabulous to have our students able to get back into the usual routine of what makes school such an interesting and engaging place for students. Our days are full of learning literacy and numeracy but we also recognise the value of creativity and social opportunities.
"My mum is at Bay Breeze so this experience is even more special for me, and sharing knowledge of what a day is like for an older person who is in care was valuable for the students."
Following the performance there were scones and cups of tea on the menu, plus muffins prepared by Year 4 pupils.
"I was looking forward to listening to the older people and hearing their stories, and make them happy," one of the pupils, Jaxson Deusing said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
