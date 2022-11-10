Five decades of community support was celebrated in November, as Learning Links Peakhurst marked its stake in helping those in need.
Representatives from the organisation, partners, supporters and patrons including Governor of NSW, Margaret Beazley, attended the Hurstville event. It was an opportunity to pay homage to organisation's heartland, and reflect on its history.
The motto of empowering children to learn has been a strong message since Learning Links was established. As a non-profit, the charitable organisation is dedicated to helping children with learning difficulties and disabilities to reach their potential.
It was founded in 1972 at Peakhurst area by a group of parents who were concerned about the lack of education and support services to meet their children's needs.
The organisation was originally named the Association for Children with Aphasic and Perceptual Difficulties, and later known as the Association for Children with Learning Disabilities (ACLD), before taking on the Learning Links name in 1997.
Starting with annual camps to directly help and understand children facing difficulties with their learning, the founders soon identified that the best way to help children was through multi-disciplinary centres, to enable specialists to work together so each child experienced the best possible outcomes.
Fifty years on, Learning Links remains a pillar in the Peakhurst community and operates an additional four learning centres across Sydney, with outreach and professional development in schools and across communities in NSW.
The organisation's vision is a community where learning difficulties are no longer a barrier to a fulfilling life, with a team of teachers and early childhood educators, psychologists and therapists working to provide evidence-based interventions to empower children to thrive.
In the past financial year, Learning Links has supported 4738 children to build skills and confidence through early education services, literacy and numeracy interventions, speech and occupational therapy and psychology programs.
It has helped 3477 families through parenting support programs, and early education programs, and also offers online professional development webinars and courses to help teachers and allied health professionals, and internationally, to build their knowledge and capacity to support children with learning difficulties.
Learning Links has worked with 115 schools, assisting children who may face disadvantage and struggle to access the intervention they need to support their learning. With funding from the community, more than 1500 of the children reached in 2021 were able to access much-needed programs run in schools.
Learning Links Chief Executive, Birgitte Maibom, says from the start, Learning Links has provided a supportive, accepting and understanding community for children, parents and families.
"This community has grown significantly over our history, but the foundations have stayed the same, with many parents still saying now that Learning Links has given them somewhere to turn when they didn't know where else to go," she said.
"We are so proud of the 50 years of support we have provided for families in need, but with up to 15 per cent of children experiencing difficulties with their learning, there is still a big job ahead of us.
"Children with learning difficulties face challenges that can lead to a future of disadvantage. We will continue to offer high-quality, evidence-based services and advocate on their behalf, to ensure they have the opportunities that they deserve."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
