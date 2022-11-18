St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sutherland Shire Police Area Command hosts community engagement day

By Eva Kolimar
November 19 2022 - 8:00am
Sutherland Shire Police Area Command is hosting a family fun community day on November 27. Picture supplied

Sutherland Shire Police is hosting its free Community Engagement Day on Sunday, November 27.

