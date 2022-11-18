Sutherland Shire Police is hosting its free Community Engagement Day on Sunday, November 27.
This is the first time the open day has been held in the past couple of years because COVID-19 restrictions put a pause on the event.
From 10am-3pm at Flora Street Council Carpark, Sutherland, (location for the Sutherland Farmers Markets), there will be an entire day of all things "police".
A variety of food and drinks will be on offer and there will be plenty of photo opportunities and activities for kids with the PCYC, Youth and Crime Prevention Command, Dog Squad, Mounted Police, Highway Patrol, historical police vehicles, Marine Area Command and Crime Scene, plus the RFS, SES, Sutherland Shire Council, Kurranulla Koori Art, and Tynans will be in attendance.
"It's great to be back again because we are all about community," Sutherland PAC Superintendent Craig Middleton said.
"The open day is a great way to get to know local law enforcement officers and what they do."
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.