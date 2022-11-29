Education Minister Sarah Mitchell has confirmed contaminated material deposited at Lucas Heights Community School contained asbestos.
However, Ms Mitchell shed no light on what disciplinary action had been taken against senior school staff over the matter, which will cost taxpayers more than $10 million in clean-up expenses.
"Investigations concluded with appropriate disciplinary action taken against senior school staff," Ms Mitchell said in response to questions on notice in Parliament from MP Mark Latham.
"I am unable to elaborate further for privacy and confidentiality reasons."
The Leader reported in early November the Education Department had let a contract for more than $10 million to remove the material.
A department spokeswoman said at that time contaminated material was brought into the school without its knowledge or consent, but did not confirm asbestos as a contaminant.
In response to Mr Latham's questions, Ms Mitchell said "asbestos contaminated soil was illegally brought on to school grounds between 2014 and 2019.
"A detailed site investigation in March 2020 confirmed a large area of contamination below the surface of the school grounds," she said.
Ms Mitchell said a hygienist worked with the Environmental Protection Authority to develop a remediation strategy, which is proposed to start in the 2022-23 summer school holidays.
Removal was the preferred methodology, rather than encapsulation, she said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.