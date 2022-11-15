St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Opening program for The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
November 16 2022
Miranda Musical Society's Josh Kable (left), Natasha Tsafis, mayor Carmelo Pesce, Emilie Lawson, Meredith Simpson and Mark Gardner at The Pavilion. Picture by Chris Lane

The first performance in the upgraded Sutherland Entertainment Centre will take place in late January, followed by a gala reopening event featuring a star line-up five weeks later.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

