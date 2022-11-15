The first performance in the upgraded Sutherland Entertainment Centre will take place in late January, followed by a gala reopening event featuring a star line-up five weeks later.
The Indigenous Bangarra Dance Theatre will present Waru, their first-ever work for children, on Saturday January 28 in the centre, renamed The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland.
Waru, which is being performed as part of the 2023 Sydney Festival, is the story through dance of a green turtle who navigates her way back to the beach where she was born.
The official reopening will take place on Saturday March 4.
The line-up is still being finalised, but organisers say it will include "some of Australia's best performers".
The Pavilion's interim director Rachel Healy announced a program of "world-class live performance".
Ms Healey was previously joint artistic director of the world-renowned Adelaide Festival, and former director of performing arts at Sydney Opera House.
Sutherland Shire Council's $42 million upgrade provides a new 686-seat theatre, a full flytower over the stage, additional rehearsal spaces, a new entry forecourt and foyer with enhanced accessibility.
Enhanced connections to the surrounding Peace Park, with scope for outdoor events, are another feature.
The community is promised "a stellar lineup of the very best mainstage theatre, music, comedy, song, and dance".
The program also includes The Wharf Revue: Looking for Albanese, and the Sydney premiere of State Theatre Company South Australia's critically acclaimed Euphoria.
The line-up will also feature a series of youth workshops with Sydney Writers' Festival, stunning theatrical circus works in Air Play - a visually dazzling family adventure that makes playthings of air and gravity - and shows from some of Australia's biggest comedy stars, Lano & Woodley and Tom Gleeson.
The gala event on March 4 will be directed by Richard Carroll (Hayes Theatre's co-artistic director and director of Belvoir's acclaimed Calamity Jane).
Alongside world-class productions, the Pavilion Performing Arts Centre will be dedicated to commissioning new and ambitious works by Australian artists, says interim director Rachel Healy.
This goal commences with the venue's first commissioned piece from acclaimed playwright Alana Valentine, People of the Winter Beach, a new verbatim work that spotlights the people of Sutherland Shire, inspired in part by a childhood spent playing in the Kurnell sandhills.
Miranda Musical Society is among local arts groups looking forward to performing in the revamped venue.
"We are super excited to see the investment the council has put into this," said president Meredith Simpson.
"We see it as a proper theatre and we can't wait to get in."
Emilie Lawson, who joined the musical society in 2017, said it was very exciting to be one of the first companies to perform. They will be performing Rent from March 22-26.
Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce said the new community resource would strengthen local cultural offerings and create new employment opportunities.
"The Pavilion will not only be a hub for our community to access and experience world-class entertainment, but also create employment opportunities and to nurture and provide a platform for our local talent," he said.
Ms Healy said the opening of The Pavilion marked both an exhilarating return to live performance, and a brilliant affirmation of the value of creativity to the people of Sydney's south.
"One of the most powerful lessons of the past two years has been the essential role culture and creativity plays in the wellbeing and vibrancy of our communities," Ms Healy said.
The program includes:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.