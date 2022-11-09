Gymea Technology High School has won the secondary school champion award at the Department of Education's Game Changer Challenge, for the practical application of its app for school first aid kits.
The Year 9 students developed an app with a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip that links to information on how to use first aid kits for different activities, excursions and locations.
The app stores data, links to navigational icons, and works in locations where there is no mobile phone coverage.
Teacher Nick Dellagiacoma said students surveyed their peers about the importance of teachers being aware of how to use a first aid kit.
"The RFID is the same technology used in tap-and-go credit cards and Opal Cards and it's a relatively cheap technology," he said.
The design-thinking grand final saw 180 public school students solve a real-world problem. They worked in teams to refine their ideas, mentored by industry partners, before delivering their pitch to a judging panel led by NSW Department of Education Secretary Georgina Harrisson.
Gymea, alongside Heathcote High School, also won the Lumination Industry Partner Incubation Award.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news.
