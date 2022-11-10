St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Open Day to be held at Sutherland Shire Council's animal shelter for first time since 2019

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
November 10 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Open Day attendees will have the opportunity adopt a pet. Picture by John Veage

Sutherland Shire Council's animal shelter at Taren Point will host an Open Day on Saturday November 12 for the first time since 2019.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.