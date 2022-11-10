Sutherland Shire Council's animal shelter at Taren Point will host an Open Day on Saturday November 12 for the first time since 2019.
Shire residents, along with animal lovers from further afield, will have the opportunity to learn more about looking after pets and perhaps even adopt one of those who have been abandoned or found stray.
The day will feature fun and educational activities, including dog training demonstrations, face painting, a sausage sizzle and tips from pet educators and animal rescuers on animal safety.
Representatives from the Office of Local Government will be present to give advice on responsible animal ownership.
Local residents can have pets microchipped for $20, an on-the-day discount of $50.
Cats should be in crates and dogs on leads.
Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce said a large number of visitors was expected after a two year absence due to the pandemic.
The open day, which is held in partnership with City of Sydney Council, will be held from 9am to 2pm at the shelter at 8 Production Road, Taren Point.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
