Football St George's Peter Mallios' tireless efforts and service to football in the local community was recognised with a 2022 Football NSW State Award.
The current long serving President of Carlton Rovers Football Club, one of the St George Football Association Inc. member clubs, Mallios was honoured at Football NSW's State Dinner on Sunday, October 30.
It was a memorable evening for grassroots football across NSW, especially after the annual event was put on hold for the previous two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Having held the position of President at Carlton Rovers since 2007, he has overseen remarkable success, both on and off the field, at the club and proudly received a Life Member status in 2020, after 25-years service.
Mallios was among an elite few recognised for having provided consistent and invaluable service at the community level of the sport.
He is known as a passionate, hardworking selfless volunteer and leader who gives up many hours to ensure the club runs effectively.
He has been integral in the advancements of the Carlton Rovers' administration, culture, on field progress and ground facilities.
Development has also seen a massive improvement with the club now having teams in Premier League, All Age Men, Women, and Men's Over 45 competitions, along with junior non-competition teams for children just starting off in football.
With Football St George, Mallios has provided valuable counsel to successive board's and served various positions on committees within the association.
His journey in football began in 1966 playing for Lakemba Under 6's at Parry Park.
He joined the Kogarah Waratahs FC Under 10A's hen his family moved to the St George district, where John Hedison was his first coach.
Mallios played for Ramsgate RSL FC when he was a teenager, before moving to Carss Park FC Under 21A's as a young adult.
From 1981 to 1995 he played in and managed Premier League and All Age A teams for St George Police Youth Soccer Club at Ador Reserve, Rockdale.
It was in 1996 that he joined the Carlton Rovers, enticed by the opportunity to play with many of his school friends.
After 27-years Mallios had played in Premier League, All Age, Over 35A, and Over 45A teams.
He continues to play and coach today, including contributing to the success of his Over 45A2 team who won the association's 2022 Grand Final Championship.
Mallios also established and still assists in delivering the Football St George Chairman's Cup, a charity tournament that assists with raising funds for cancer research.
He created the event in 2018 to honour his late brother and the association's former chairman, Sok Mallios.
