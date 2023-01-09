It's almost back to school time, and although kids are out and about enjoying the sunshine in the holidays, soon they will be inside, heads down and scribbling away back into routine.
To make the process easier for those in need, South Sylvania, owned by ISPT, is bringing back a popular project ahead of the start of a new school term.
Operation Backpack is a partnership with St Vincent de Paul Society and St George and Sutherland Shire Leader to support children as they head back to school.
For the past 15 years, Operation Backpack has been assisting families in the area, and supporting those who may be experiencing financial hardship.
The request is simple - put the call out to encourage the community to generously donate new school supplies. These can include backpacks, pencil cases, glue, lunch boxes, exercise books, and other stationery items, to be collected in a box situated near Big W.
Until January 20, the drive will ultimately lead to the distribution of goods to families who will benefit from these much-needed items.
Vinnie's volunteers will evenly give out donations before the start of school in 2023.
"Southgate Sylvania prides itself on giving back to the community and our wonderful community have always been very generous in supporting initiatives such as Operation Backpack," Southgate Sylvania Centre Manager Janine Sarkis, said.
"We understand that some families experience financial strain prior to the start of the school year so any donated item, large or small, will greatly ease the financial pressure for these families."
St Vincent de Paul Society NSW Chief Executive Officer Jack de Groot, said he was pleased to once again take part in Operation Backpack.
"As we see the great strain placed on families due to cost of living increases, Operation Backpack will help to alleviate that strain for families who are already experiencing hardship and disadvantage," he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
