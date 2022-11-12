St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

New chapter for sailing club

By Jim Gainsford
November 12 2022 - 5:00pm
The 125-year history of the St George Sailing Club and its role in the sporting and social fabric of the community is celebrated in a new publication.

