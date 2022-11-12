The 125-year history of the St George Sailing Club and its role in the sporting and social fabric of the community is celebrated in a new publication.
Written by respected local historian, Dr Garry Darby and club's historian, Wayne Pascoe, the book reveals many aspects of the history of the club in its 330 pages.
The book tells of boats, crews, skippers and society along the shores of Botany Bay and Georges RIver.
Founded in 1897, the grand old club has occupied four different clubhouses including its outstanding new building opened in September this year.
More than a sporting history, the book is a valuable addition to the rich local history of the Sans Souci peninsula.
The book's co-author, Dr Garry Darby described the club as a great central point for people to meet and enjoy the sport of sailing which is so important to the area.
"It wasn't just a club where people met to sail but also to socialise and have a good time with friends," he said.
"It's a very old sporting organisation in any terms. It has been involved in all classes of sailing from 16ft skiffs, VJs, MG 14s, skates, sailboards and Gwen 12s.
"It covers a range of ages as well. 16fts were considered a senior class. But small classes were not just for kids but was a division teach those new to the sport to progress through to the senior classes.
"A lot of local children started in the smaller classes and ended up skippering the 16fters.
"Continuing financial problems led the members to vote for amalgamation with the Manly 16ft Sailing Club in 2010.
"The club is now encouraging and fostering junior sailing for both boys and girls so they can go up through the ranks and grades again and try and get back to where they were in the sport."
A range of historic photographs illustrate the life, times and traditions of the club.
One chapter is devoted to the legendary club member "Billo" Hayward, a local oyster farmer who grew up on the bay and started sailing with the club at age ten and went on to be a world champion.
"He knew the tides and currents inside-out. He knew when the wind was going to change," Dr Darby said.
"In sailing terms he was right up there at the very top. Billo deserves a book of his own and I'm going to write it."
The book's co-author, Wayne Pascoe said the book condenses the hard work by the many club officials over 125 years.
"One could easily look back and romanticize," Mr Pascoe said. "It is a fantastic story of endurance."
This endurance is summed up in the title of the last chapter of the book, called The Phoenix Rises from the Ashes.
"The old club has made way for a beautiful new building," Dr Darby said. "Members have now got a wonderful club. It's as modern as tomorrow."
The book will be launched by Rockdale MP, Steve Kamper on Saturday, November 19 at 3pm.
The event is free and all are welcome.
The authors will be available to sign copies of the book during the launch.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
