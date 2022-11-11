Purple rain in Kogarah signals summer is almost here

If they made a movie about Kogarah in the spring it could be called The Colour Purple.
Kogarah's Hogben Park is awash with purple and blue hues as its famous jacaranda trees bloom in celebration of the arrival of the warmer weather.
The Leader photographer Chris Lane compiled a gallery of pictures of Kogarah's jacarandas this week.
The jacaranda trees begin to flower in mid-October each year and the peak occurs in mid-November before the colour gradually fades.
The jacarandas in Hogben Park are thought to be remnants of a residential property from the 1930 and 40s to which the council added more over the years to maintain the avenue as a feature of the park.
There are an estimated 300 to 400 jacaranda trees in the former Kogarah local government area.
Jacarandas are native to South America and while the most common flower colour for jacarandas is the distinctive purple-blue hue, there is a white-flowered form called 'White Christmas'.
The fact that there are so many jacarandas on private properties, particularly in Sutherland Shire at least, could have something to do with Sister Irene Haxton.
Sister Haxton ran a maternity hospital in Caringbah during the 1950s and 1960s.
Sister Haxton also grew and nurtured jacaranda seedlings.
Every mother and baby went home from the hospital with a seedling which was undoubtedly planted in honour of the new family member.
