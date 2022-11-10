St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Final consultation before construction starts on Cronulla High School project

November 10 2022 - 2:30pm
Artist's impression of the new block. Picture supplied

Residents living near Cronulla High School are being consulted as planning for a major upgrade reaches its final stages.

