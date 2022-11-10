Residents living near Cronulla High School are being consulted as planning for a major upgrade reaches its final stages.
The project will provide 10 new permanent learning spaces, a new canteen, new administration areas and upgraded student and staff amenities to meet growing demand for places at the school.
Cronulla MP Mark Speakman said plans for the upgrade were developed in consultation with the local school community.
"School staff, P&C and members of the community have all had the opportunity to provide input into the design process," he said.
"The school's neighbours have another opportunity to comment on the proposal and their feedback will be considered as part of finalising the planning assessment process."
The upgrade will be delivered under a Review of Environmental Factors (REF).
As part of the REF planning assessment, School Infrastructure NSW has provided 21 days notification to neighbours and relevant agencies with information about the proposed development and will take into consideration any comments from them.
A tender has been released to appoint a builder for construction, which is scheduled to start early next year
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.