In 2019 Matthew Trainor represented Australia at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
This experience was supposed to be a career springboard for the Cronulla junior player, but COVID-19 put a stop to that.
Now in 2022, representative baseball has returned to the national and international stage.
It has been a busy year for Trainor, who has been playing at an extraordinary level.
Beginning in March, he led his Giants Baseball team to a win in the Cronulla Sutherland Junior Baseball Association, Junior League Grand Final, where he was also awarded the MVP.
The following month he was a member of the Cronulla Junior League team that won the NSW Junior League Baseball Championships.
That side went on the place third in the Australian Baseball Championships in Adelaide in May, with Trainor pitching the team to a win in the Bronze medal playoff.
In July, he travelled to the Gold Coast to play in the Inaugural DownUnder Winter Classic, where he once again impressed, being awarded the MVP for the Tournament and selection to a team, that travelled to the USA, and participated in the prestigious Perfect Game Tournament.
This was an incredible opportunity for the players to test their abilities against some of the best junior players in the USA.
Throughout this brilliant run at club and representative levels, Trainor also helped his Endeavour Sports High School side to win the NSW School Baseball Competition - the Proud Shield, where he pitched in the Grand Final and won MVP.
Trainor has kicked off the 2022/23 season playing in the Cronulla NSW State League Under 18's team.
However, after just three weeks, his performance was rewarded with a spot on the Cronulla First Grade NSW State League side.
Trainor made his First Grade debut on Wednesday, November 9 at just 15-years and 40-days-old.
