Council to be pro-active over parking of boat trailers and caravans on shire streets

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
November 18 2022 - 4:00pm
Trailers parked on the road next to Woolooware Oval, home of Cronulla Seagulls. Picture by Chris Lane

Council officers have been directed to conduct "ongoing, pro-active" patrols of parked trailer and caravan "hot spots" in Sutherland Shire.

