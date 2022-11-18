Council officers have been directed to conduct "ongoing, pro-active" patrols of parked trailer and caravan "hot spots" in Sutherland Shire.
Sutherland Shire Council decided on the approach as an alternative to parking restrictions at this stage in identified problem areas.
Deputy mayor Carol Provan, who represents A Ward, covering the Cronulla area, sought stronger action because of the number of complaints she receives from residents.
She agreed to a compromise for the immediate future after council staff reported the present system was effective.
The council resolved that "areas with routine and regular parking of caravans, boats and trailers by owners be identified and on-going, pro-active patrolling of these areas commence to ensure compliance with council's Boat Trailer Guidelines and enforcement in accordance with the Impounding Act 1993."
Cr Provan said the present system was ineffective.
"Staff only take action if they get a complaint and then they give people 28 days to move the trailer or caravan," she said.
"This is a reactive system and a very soft approach to this issue," she said.
Cr Provan said the new approach would make the system more proactive, for example by giving staff authority to take action.
"This issue is just getting worse every year," she said. "Our streets are getting clogged up. I am getting emails from so many residents."
Cr Leanne Farmer said, "This is an issue that is becoming worse and worse through the entire shire and in A Ward it is getting totally out of control".
"Many people cant even see out of their driveways because there are huge boats and trailers everywhere and, if they are asked to move them, they take them just down the road in front of somebody else's driveway."
New laws recently passed by State Parliament give council officers powers over additional types of trailers parked on streets and more discretion to act.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
