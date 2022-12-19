After their house went up in flames, Rania Saunders and her family needed everything to recover from the loss. But they wanted one thing - to be together.
They will get their wish, despite this Christmas not being the one they all imagined. Beyond the material necessities, they have started from scratch while holding onto memories, and are slowly but promisingly, beginning to make new ones.
The family's Maianbar house, which they had lived in for the past 17 years, was destroyed by a fire on October 6.
After an outpouring of community support including a fundraiser launched for the family, they found a rental at Gymea Bay, which was filled with donations of new furniture.
"People have been awesome, very warm," Ms Saunders said.
"We went back to Maianbar recently for the annual beach Christmas party, to reconnect with our community. It still feels like home.
"We moved into our new place about four weeks ago. The kids like it because they have friends over the fence, and they can walk to and from school - they never had that before."
"But as much as they are excited about their new beginnings, they still have anxiety and are homesick. We are trying to do our best but the trauma is underlying."
Life goes on she says, and this year the mother of four is staying strong, trying to replicate some of the festive traditions of the past.
"I don't have the luxury of collapsing. I'm trying to create a nice Christmas for the children," Ms Saunder said.
"In the Maianbar community, I was the one who glamorously went crazy with the street lights and opened my house up for neighbours to see. This year I've tried to be resourceful. I bought deceased estate Christmas stuff - a nativity scene, a tree from Aldi.
"Outside we have a 'Santa stop here' sign and reindeers moving their heads. I've positioned our tree in the front window so people driving past will see it. I have personalised the baubles and stockings for the kids to make it feel like a bit of what life was."
In the lead-up to Christmas, their house will be filled with the aroma of festive baking, with Mrs Saunders basting a roast for Christmas Eve and whipping up her favourite Egyptian biscuits for the morning.
"We try to have an early night because kids will wake us at crack of dawn when they discover Santa has been," she said.
"We aren't excited about new stuff. We just want what we had."
The family would like to extend their gratitude to:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
