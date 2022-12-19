St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Family gratitude after house fire at Maianbar

By Eva Kolimar
December 19 2022 - 11:30am
New home, new memories: Rania Saunders with her mother Sam, and children Raphael, Levana, Alexandra and Mariam, are re-building their lives after their old house burnt down. Picture by Chris Lane

After their house went up in flames, Rania Saunders and her family needed everything to recover from the loss. But they wanted one thing - to be together.

