A HSC Drama initiative will bring talent to the stage in The Monologue Collective at Shopfront Arts Co-Op at Carlton.
Teenage writers have developed 10 monologues for their peers, to perform their HSC individual performance.
Its first season sold out at Kings Cross Theatre in October, which will be followed by an encore performance at Shopfront on December 10.
Project creator Laneikka Denne, says there will be stories of love, trauma, and all that encompasses youth. At age 17, her debut play Dean Skin made her the youngest playwright to be published by Australian Plays Transform.
"Thousands of teenagers perform an HSC monologue every year written by an older writer reminiscing on what being a teenager felt like. The Monologue Collective puts teenagers at the forefront of telling their own stories," she said.
Funded by Create NSW In Partnership with KXT, with support from PYT Fairfield, CWA NSW and Australian Plays Transform, the performance is due to tour regional NSW schools in late 2023 into 2024, and will be published by Play Lab 2023 to schools across NSW.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
