Maritime Rescue NSW withdraws application for training academy on Hungry Point Reserve 'to allow for further discussions'

By Murray Trembath
Updated November 10 2022 - 4:52pm, first published 4:50pm
Hungry Point Reserve. Picture supplied

Marine Rescue NSW has withdrawn its application for a new training centre on Hungry Point Reserve at Cronulla following a community backlash.

