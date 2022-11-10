Marine Rescue NSW has withdrawn its application for a new training centre on Hungry Point Reserve at Cronulla following a community backlash.
The organisation has indicated the plans will be revised.
The original application involved the demolition of buildings 19, 10 and adjoining walkway and replacement with training pool facility; demolition of building 16 and replacement with four-storey training academy including accommodation, conference and dining facilities; refurbishment of buildings 13 and15; landscaping and other minor works.
The withdrawal was advised in notifications on the websites of Crown Lands and the NSW Department of Planning and Environment on Thursday.
"The applicant has withdrawn this application under the NSW Heritage Act 1977 and will be lodging a new section 60 application in due course," the planning department's website said.
"Any future section 60 applications will be advertised, and all public submissions received will be taken into consideration as part of the assessment process.
"The Department Planning and Environment - Crown Lands will continue its liaison with the community via the Crown Lands website in due course."
The Crown Lands notification said, "On 27 October 2022, Marine Rescue NSW withdrew its application under the Heritage Act 1974 to allow for further discussions with Heritage NSW on heritage aspects relating to the site.
"We will wait for a resolution on those heritage discussions before further considering the lease proposal and undertaking community consultations."
Cronulla MP and Attorney-General Mark Speakman said he hoped any revised Marine Rescue proposal would be in keeping with the site's heritage and beauty.
"I'm confident that the Heritage NSW assessment on behalf of the Heritage Council will be rigorous and thorough," he said.
"It's important that the ongoing process is done carefully and in consultation with the community and I'll continue to advocate for this, as well as that the community continues to be able to access and enjoy this beautiful location.
"The withdrawal won't impact progress on the walking track around Hungry Point. Following the consultation process by Heritage NSW (on behalf of the Heritage Council) that concluded this week, I'm keen to see the project approved and construction to start as soon as possible."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.