Michael Symons is surrounded by women and he doesn't mind it one bit.
His loyal staff of ladies who describe him as a very good and caring boss, will no doubt miss their clinic steer, at the end of the year when he retires after 44 years.
One of his staff members, Carolyn Heyward, is still working alongside Dr Symons, after 41 years.
The Miranda dermatologist has treated patients since January 1979 in Urunga Parade. Joined by his wife and first secretary Beth, Dr Symons has dedicated himself to helping people with skin conditions.
Medicine did not run in the family, but he did prove one cousin wrong, he recalls.
"He was about 12 years older than me, just finishing as a surgical registrar at St Vincent's. I said to him 'I think I might do medicine'. He said 'forget it'.
"Dermatology did seem like a way of helping people but I didn't want to deal with people's life threatening illnesses. The one-on-one interaction suited my personality," Dr Symons said.
The skin specialist was the first dermatologist to set up practice at Miranda in 1979 - a time when there was great emphasis on sun protection campaigns.
Although sun related skin problems were a main focus, Dr Symons was initially attracted to skin concerns in the early 1970s, when more effective ways of treating acne became available.
"Acne in adolescence is a vulnerable time so it was very satisfying to treat people and avoid the scarring that used to occur with acne," he said.
As for what's next, a little bit of free time to exercise more, travel and spend time with family.
"I feel it's time to do something different with my life," Dr Symons said.
"Also, medicine is moving on. There are quite a number of new drugs on the market for inflammatory conditions like eczema and psoriasis, and it's a bit unclear which drugs will be the go-to drugs. A lot in the marketplace will drop off because they will be regarded as having too many side effects or are too inconvenient to use.
"It's an opportune time to go from that point of view, in that I don't want to worry about this new wave of immune suppressant drugs that can increase risk of infection."
But one thing is for sure, human contact and interaction has been the best part of the job.
"I've met and have been able to help some very lovely people," Dr Symons said. "I've always tried to establish good rapport and introduce some humour into my consultations.
"I've had series of patients who have pretty much followed me since 1979. Because there is a very high incidence of further lesions, I would see them regularly.
"It's rewarding when you know exactly what someone has, if they haven't been able to get a diagnosis somewhere else."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.