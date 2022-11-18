St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Our People

Engadine artist Mark Tippett features in 60th Annual 2022 Fishers Ghost Art Award for his portrait of Australian actor and author Brendan Cowell

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 19 2022 - 7:11am, first published 7:00am
Engadine artist Mark Tippett with his portrait of Australia actor and author, Brendan Cowell. Picture supplied

Engadine artist Mark Tippett dabbles in "some of the silly stuff, and some of the serious stuff", but whether it's a portrait or a caricature, the goal is the same - to produce a genuine creation.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

