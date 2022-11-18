Engadine artist Mark Tippett dabbles in "some of the silly stuff, and some of the serious stuff", but whether it's a portrait or a caricature, the goal is the same - to produce a genuine creation.
The artist of about 25 years started out in commercial art, followed by taking on the role of a graphic artist for magazines. He taught art at college, and launched a caricature business in 2009.
An entrant in the Archibald Prize in previous years, Tippett has painted former marathon swimmer Susie Maroney, Olympian and fellow Engadine resident, Michael Diamond, and former Australian singer John Paul Young. He has also made the finals of the Bald Archy Prize, a parody of portraits.
Most recently, Tippett was a finalist in the 60th Annual 2022 Fishers Ghost Art Award for his portrait of actor, author and former Sutherland Shire resident, Brendan Cowell.
His pastel creation is part of the annual Fishers Ghost Festival, on at Campbelltown Arts Centre until December 9.
The award coincides with Campbelltown's annual Festival of Fisher's Ghost. Held across four days, the festival dates back to 1956 and celebrates Australia's most famous ghost - Frederick Fisher.
Tippett said he was fascinated by Cowell, so he became the subject in his work titled Shire Kid.
"I heard a podcast Brendan was in and he was talking about growing up in Cronulla in the 70s," Tippett said. "I found that really interesting and it inspired me to do a piece. He has a lot of depth.
"He's in London so he didn't sit for me but you can do anything from the internet these days."
Tippett plans on giving the Archibald Prize another go in 2023.
"I approached Gabby Milgate, the one who said 'You're terrible Muriel' in the film Muriel's Wedding," Tippett said. "She was excited. I met her, did some sketches, took some photos, got a vibe. She's delightful.
"I asked her what it was like working with Bill Hunt. She said he was a beautiful man who would come onto the set and say 'What have I got to bloody say?' Then he'd say his lines and go off."
See more of Tippett's work on Instagram.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
