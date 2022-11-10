St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Officeworks Taren Point raises $10,000 for Australian Literacy and Numeracy Foundation

November 11 2022
Officeworks Taren Point raised $10,000 for the Australian Literacy and Numeracy Foundation. Picture supplied

The annual Literacy is Freedom Appeal, launched by Australian Literacy and Numeracy Foundation (ALNF) has been supported by the team at Officeworks Taren Point.

