The annual Literacy is Freedom Appeal, launched by Australian Literacy and Numeracy Foundation (ALNF) has been supported by the team at Officeworks Taren Point.
Staff raised $10,000 for the appeal. which goes towards the $650,000 raised by the company overall.
Throughout the month of October, Officeworks encouraged customers to donate in-store or online to the appeal which raises money for the ALNF to close the literacy gap for First Nations, refugee and other vulnerable Australian children.
These funds will go towards providing vital education resources and learning support to children and communities in need across Australia.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
