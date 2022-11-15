A busy October Mental Health Awareness Month at Re-centre Advertising Feature

Staff celebrated their first anniversary with some special events. Picture supplied

What a month it has been for Re-centre's patients and staff. To launch the initiative, the Australian Private Hospital Association (APHA) delivered a very sizable prop to start the conversation on mental health by addressing "the elephant in the room".

A huge inflatable elephant moved into The Mezzanine area at Waratah Private Hospital alongside the rest of the herd composed of smaller blow-up and squishy mini elephants used during therapy exercises.

The "elephant in the room" became the ice breaker during many group therapy sessions, day programs and art therapy sessions when patients and therapists made it the pivotal point to exchange about their conditions. In addition, it helped eradicate the stigma around mental health at Re-centre.

T-Tuesday with the Big Blue Table from Beyond Blue brought patients and staff together to exchange safely and openly about this sensitive topic. In addition, Café Santé provided a high tea for Re-centre patients and Waratah staff who sat down and discussed how mental health impacted them.

On Wednesday, October 19 Waratah Private Hospital raised more than $600 for Beyond Blue with a barbecue fundraiser. The fundraising continued online and through social media, supporting Beyond Blue with their work in helping people experiencing depression and providing suicide prevention through their free mental health line.

Re-centre at Waratah celebrated its first anniversary in October with a sacred Smoking Ceremony performed by a respected elder from Tribal Warrior. The Bediagal people - traditional custodians of the St George Region's land - granted permission for this ceremony, which patients and staff attended.

General Manager of Waratah Private Hospital John Huynh reflected on Re-centre's first anniversary.

"Evolution Healthcare recognised an unmet demand for mental health services in our Hurstville and south-west Sydney communities," Mr Huynh said. "As a result, Re-centre at Waratah was established, with a $5 million investment on developing in and outpatient mental health services within our Waratah Private Hospital.

"Since opening, our psychiatrists have undertaken 2100 outpatient consultations, delivered exceptional comprehensive care to 231 patients, and performed 44 ECT procedures.

"Coinciding with Mental Health Awareness Month, we have launched our TMS services, providing additional treatment options for our community.

"Evolution and Waratah thank all our psychiatrists, staff and partners for the care you provide to our patients."