Weekly Wrap: Kindness is as kindness does

Hello readers,
In 1969 American country music legend Glen Campbell encouraged the world to "Try A Little Kindness". It must have resonated as it became a certified chart topper
Speaking of the song's message during a 1982 concert, Campbell said: "when you're kind and you treat people kind, you get treated in kind".
It's a simple philosophy and one that certainly deserves repeating ... and what better day to do so, than today, World Kindness Day.
This week, reporter Eva Kolimar looked at the concept of kindness and how little acts can make a big difference in the school environment.
What follows is her story:
A simple act can mean so much.
This is the message seeping through the classrooms and playground at Yarrawarrah Public School.
Ahead of World Kindness Day on November 13, the primary school is proving it doesn't take much to show someone you care.
ACM, the owner of this masthead, is a proud partner of the Kindness Factory, a charity established by Kath Koschel. One of its initiatives, Kind School Network, brings together 80 school communities across Australia as they deploy the Kindness Curriculum in conjunction with Kaplan.
The curriculum provides activities that teachers can address and explore, to boost well-being. It offers collaborative activities that can be incorporated into everyday teaching routines. At the heart of it is, be kind.
Ms Koschel, who grew up at Mortdale, has been on a mission to make Australia 'kinder', by encouraging the youngest generation to treat their peers with respect, empathy, compassion and acceptance.
A talented cricketer, she overcame adversity, including a journey of recovery after being hit by a car while bike-riding from Cronulla to Manly. Many acts of kindness towards her during her path of resilience, inspired her to share the power of positivity.
Yarrawarrah Public School's Well-Being Officer, Linda Greening, says the schools was proud to serve as a pilot for the project.
"When we looked at the Kindness Curriculum we were started doing some care groups on a Friday afternoon," she said. "We were sent lots of resources but then unfortunately due to COVID-19, it all got pushed back. We haven't kicked back into it but but will get into it next year."
But pupils have already experienced parts of the initiative, which were met with passion and enjoyment.
"Students loved it. It all comes down to being nice. The message that kept coming back from the kids, and it was a main sticking point for them, was that it's about treating others the way you want to be treated," Ms Greening said.
Kindness also translated to staff relations, with the school community uniting through celebratory gestures such as birthdays or anniversaries.
Acts of kindness among pupils included writing messages to each other. "Kids choose somebody or pull a name out of a hat, so everybody in the school gets a kindness message," Ms Greening said. "They talk about their attributes and what they admire in that person. They also write poems, and we did kindness hand prints for a mural in 2021."
By giving children a creative avenue to express kindness, has made for better learning outcomes, she said. "Kids need to feel safe and secure and have a connection with somebody. It can be just one person. Once those needs are being met, then they're ready to learn. A lot of the time it comes down to relationships."
Being kind also gives them a "common language". "When we focused on a particular attribute like gratitude, it supported especially the younger kids, to verbalise what they are thinking," Ms Greening said.
"One of the easiest things you can do is to be kind. It can be asking someone to play on the playground if they are on their own. We encourage random acts of kindness but we also teach the kids that eventually these will come naturally, because the more they practice kindness, the more more it will become a habit."
As always, thanks for taking the time to support your local news team. Don't forget to visit our website - theleader.com.au - for the latest news, views and happenings from around the region.
Hope you all have a great week,
Editor Matt
