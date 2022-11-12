When Hustville's popular Toscas Seafood celebrates its 50th anniversary this week, three generations of the family business, Arthur Toskas, son Bill and grandson Athan will be thanking their many customers for their loyalty and support.
Arthur arrived from Nafplion, Greece in 1966 with no money but with dreams of working hard and providing for his family.
Seafood was always his passion and after working in fish shops at Bondi and Manly, Arthur and his brother Peter opened Tosca Seafood in 1972 located in what was then known as Hurstville Super Centre, on top of Hurstville station.
Eventually, Arthur took on the majority of Tosca Seafood built the business up to make a living for himself and family.
Throughout the 1990s, Tosca Seafood was run by Arthur, Maria, Bill, Cathy and Dim Toskas. Arthur's son, Bill Toskas began working there in 1990 as a 15-year-old. Bill would soon take on many roles around Tosca Seafood assisting his father in operating the business
In 2018 Bill's son, Athan began working part-time for Tosca Seafood while completing a Bachelor of Business Management. Athan now works in the family business full-time.
"When I finished my studies I naturally fell into the family business," Athan said.
Tosca Seafood is the longest serving tenant in Hurstville Central. In recognition of this, Arthur cut the ribbon on the newly-refurbished centre in 2008.
Arthur, now 83, still gets up at 2am, Monday to Friday and drives the truck to the Sydney Fish Markets for the auction of the daily catch before going back to the shop and unloading the day's seafood supplies where Bill and Athan take over.
"It's good to retire, Arthur said. "But when a lot of people stop working they go upstairs. That's why I'm still going."
Bill said there are a lot of sacrifices in running a successful business, particularly the long hours put in seven days a week.
"As well as sacrifice, the secret to a successful business is to surround yourself with the right people," Bill said.
"Our staff are very loyal and so are our customers. One of our customers, Josefina, is in her 80s and she has been shopping here every week since Dad started the shop. We now serve the kids of some of our original customers. We hope the business continues the way it's been going with Athan in charge the legacy of Tosca Seafood."
Customers are invited to celebrate Tosca Seafood's 50th anniversary on Friday, 18th of November at Shop 13 in Hurstville Central. The day will include: fresh cooked prawn samples with free cooler bags, raffles and giveaways, cake and seafood specials.
