St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Santa arrives at Westfield Hurstville

November 12 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After two years of socially distanced Christmas photos, the highly anticipated tradition of family photos with Santa is back.

Santa Claus arrives at Westfield Hurstville this Saturday, 12 November from 10am.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.