Santa arrives at Westfield Hurstville

Santa Claus arrives at Westfield Hurstville this Saturday, 12 November from 10am.
Accompanied by his Christmas Elfs and The Gingerbread Men, Santa will make his way through the centre to the tune of traditional Christmas carols, signalling the start of festive season celebrations.
After two years of socially distanced Christmas photos, the highly anticipated tradition of family photos with Santa is back with bookings are now open for the full suite of Santa photography.
This year, Santa's Breakfast will be held on various dates throughout November at Westfield Hurstville and Miranda.
Families are invited to join Santa and Mrs Claus for a Christmas Breakfast and there will include the opportunity to write letters to Santa along with face painting or balloon bending.
Until Wednesday, 30 November, customers can have a chance to 'Win Westfield's Top Christmas Gifts', entering at the Westfield Plus Zone for a chance to win one of five prize packs stuffed with this Christmas' must have goodies.
Customers can visit their local Westfield centre website to discover the full line-up of festivities.
Bookings are essential for Santa photography sessions and can be made online via: www.westfield.com.au
