Body located during search for man missing from Turrella

A body has been located during the search for a man missing from Sydney's south.
The 67-year-old man was last seen at a home in Cook Street, Turrella, about 5.15pm on Thursday 10 November 2022.
Police were alerted when he couldn't be located and officers from St George Police Area Command commenced a search for him.
Following inquiries, a man was located deceased in the Wolli Creek Aqueduct at Turella, at 1.30pm, Friday, 11 October..
While the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the missing 67-year-old man.
An investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding his death.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news.
