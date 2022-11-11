St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Body located during search for man missing from Turrella

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated November 12 2022 - 9:16am, first published 8:00am
A body has been located during the search for a man missing from Sydney's south.

