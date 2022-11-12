Bayside puts Christmas in the picture

Bayside Council will be presenting a different Christmas program this year with three Christmas events across Bayside.
Christmas Movie nights at the Botany Aquatic Centre have proved very successful and Council will now host three Christmas Movie nights across Bayside this year.
"I understand some residents may be disappointed with this decision, but Council cannot continue to spend so much money on one large event that may not even go ahead if the weather conditions are unfavourable."
"I am very pleased Council has decided to expand the popular Botany Pool Christmas movie across Bayside. It is a wonderful night of family entertainment that brings our community together," Mayor Dr Christina Curry said.
Each night will consist of live music, carols, a visit by Santa and a Christmas Movie, together with food trucks and ice-cream stalls.
At the beginning of the year the Councillors resolved to spread the Christmas events program across the whole of Bayside and replace the NYE firework display with a program of events to benefit local businesses and residents.
In the last four years both the 2021 and 2020 fireworks were cancelled due to COVID-19, the 2019 event was cancelled due to high winds, and in 2018 the event was almost cancelled due to wet weather that saw 80% of patrons leave before the fireworks display.
Council, in consultation with the community, is developing a future summer program of sustainable events that will benefit residents and local businesses.
Christmas Movie Nights
Bayside Christmas Movie Nights will start at 5pm with food stalls, face painting, live music, and a visit by Santa, before the movie starts at approximately 7.10pm.
The movies were chosen by the public in an online community poll.
