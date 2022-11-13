Time to choose an option for Merriman Reserve Masterplan

Georges River Council is inviting residents to review two options for the Merriman Reserve Master Plan.
The two options have been developed from feedback from the November 2021 community consultation for Merriman Reserve in Kyle Bay.
This new phase involves gaining feedback on prepared concept designs before the Plan of Management and Master Plan are drafted.
The first option will retain the bowling greens location, upgrade the carpark, and utilise sandstone logs to control vehicular movements along the foreshore edge and act as casual seats.
The second option will reactivate the obsolete bowling green, relocate the carpark and consolidate green open space to create a larger, more flexible informal recreational area to improve the foreshore edge.
The new proposed carpark location will enable improved access from Merriman Street and provide the opportunity to share the carpark with adjacent sports playing fields, and create foreshore kayak access.
Both options include:
. Carpark and bowling greens storage/service area upgrades
. Creating pedestrian entry points and connection from surrounding streets, including a new pedestrian crossing
. New wide pedestrian loop path and widening existing footpaths
. New seating, picnic shelters, barbecue, and casual picnic areas with a focus on water views
. Improvements made to the foreshore edge, while maintaining views across Kyle Bay
. Retaining existing trees
. Increase and retain the green open space to create tree cover shade, spill-out zones for pedestrian networks, and a better connection with informal lawn areas/bowling green.
The community will have a chance to submit their feedback on the options. Pending good weather, there will be an on-site consultation at Merriman Reserve on Saturday, 3 December. Residents will also be able to submit their feedback online on Council's Your Say page.
Flyers will be sent to surrounding property owners, and posters with QR codes to submit feedback will be erected on-site.
Georges River Council Mayor Nick Katris said, "Council would like to thank all residents who made a submission during the 2021 consultation.
"We have taken your feedback and developed concept designs we would like you to review and choose your preference before Council adopts a draft master plan for further consultation."
Merriman Reserve currently consists of Council-owned community and Crown land including two operational bowling greens, one obsolete bowling green, a 70-space car park, a heritage listed building, a Sydney Water pump station and areas of passive open space.
Georges River Council is a major part owner of Merriman Reserve with the former Kogarah Council having acquired various parcels of land since 1940.
Consultation for the two options will be open from 9 November 2022 and closes 9 December 2022.
Following the public exhibition, the Merriman Reserve Master Plan will be refined and the Draft Plan of Management and Master Plan will be placed on exhibition, during which time the community will have a further opportunity to give input into the future of the Reserve. Council will consider this feedback before adopting these plans.
For more information on Georges River Council's Merriman Reserve Master Plan and to submit feedback, visit: https://yoursay.georgesriver.nsw.gov.au/merriman- reserve-plan-of-management-masterplan
