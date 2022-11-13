$15,000 scholarships to assist apprentices

Apprentices in the St George region who are experiencing hardship have been encouraged to apply for the Bert Evans Scholarship.
The Scholarship is named after late NSW Apprenticeship Ambassador and patron of the NSW Training Awards, the late Bert Evans and provides $15,000 for over three years for eligible apprentices who are experiencing personal or financial hardship.
Bert Evans was a passionate advocate of vocational education for more than 30 years.
The scholarship program will lend a helping hand to 146 apprentices who are facing hardship in their study, boosting their budget to ensure they complete their trade and add to the State's skilled workforce.
Minister for Skills and Training Alister Henskens said the Bert Evans Apprentice Scholarships provide first-year apprentices with up to $15,000 over three years, as part of the NSW Government's commitment to strengthening pathways to vocational education and training.
"The Bert Evans Apprentice Scholarships program is about backing our apprentices by giving them a helping hand to complete their training, gain a qualification and secure a brighter future," Mr Henskens said.
"Apprenticeships are a critical part of ensuring NSW has a pipeline of skilled and job-ready workers, but we also understand the financial challenges that can arise for apprentices while completing a trade.
"Whether it is to purchase new tools, cover fuel and car maintenance costs or pay for additional training materials, these scholarships have helped people overcome personal barriers to finish their apprenticeships and go onto rewarding careers."
The 146 successful applicants include Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, people with disability, women in non-traditional trades, people from regional NSW and matured aged apprentices. The scholarships are worth $5,000 a year for three years, up to a total of $15,000.
The NSW Coalition Government launched the Bert Evans Apprentice Scholarships in 2014 to support apprentices who demonstrate a high aptitude for vocational education and training and are committed to their on the job and formal training.
More information about the program is available online.
