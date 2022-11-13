St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

$15,000 scholarships to assist apprentices

November 13 2022 - 4:00pm
The Bert Evans Scholarship and provides $15,000 for over three years for eligible apprentices who are experiencing personal or financial hardship.

Apprentices in the St George region who are experiencing hardship have been encouraged to apply for the Bert Evans Scholarship.

