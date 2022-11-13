Conditions were hot and dry on the beach for the Australian Soft Sand Running Championships at Wanda Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) on Saturday.
Participant numbers were disappointingly low as the Wanda X-Treme 5 and the Jane McGrath Classic made a comeback after a two-years hiatus, under the new banner of the championships.
The races were run in conjunction with the World Sand Running League and were open to all runners, with any athletes, recreational runners and weekend warriors welcomed.
Competitors started at Wanda and headed north towards Greenhills Beach, and back, for the Golden Mile Soft Sand Sprint, then diverted up into the sand hills for the Wanda X-Treme 5.
First home in the men's mile was Taj Wicks an Emma Blanch won the women's.
Cronulla SLSC athlete Nathan Breen won the men's X-Treme 5 and North Cronulla's Australian and World Champion Sari McKee took the women's crown.
McKee also won the women's Jane McGrath Classic, with Austen Martinez winning the men's.
McKee said she used the event as training before she defends her back-to-back Australian 2km Beach Run title in Perth next April.
"It wasn't too bad, but the end long straight down the beach to the finish was the hardest part. It was so hot," she said
Breen, who is also an Australian 2km Beach run champion, said he was happy to support the new event, but found it tough.
"It was good to get some downhill sections on the way back, to get some respite from the soft sand," he said.
