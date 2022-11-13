Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: Helping Small Businesses to Thrive

November is Small Business Month, which gives us a chance to reflect on the vital contribution of small businesses make to our State.
They're the lifeblood of local communities, employing 1.8 million people across NSW and adding more than $400 billion to the economy every year. There are 800,000 small businesses in our state, comprising 98% of all NSW businesses.
The Shire's small businesses are also strong, contributing to achieving our record low 0.8% unemployment rate in the Shire. They're actively represented by local chambers of commerce. Last month, I was privileged to attend the centenary celebrations of one of them, the Cronulla Chamber of Commerce. Importantly, this event also raised money for Dandelion Support Network, a grassroots charity supporting families and children in need.
Owning a small business has been challenging over the past three years with COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions. The NSW Government implemented a variety of support measures to help struggling businesses stay afloat. These included Small Business Grants, tax relief, support for landlords and tenants and various voucher programs such as Dine and Discover and payroll tax concessions.
If you're a NSW small business owner employing fewer than 50 full-time workers, you may be eligible for a SafeWork small business rebate of up to $1,000 on the cost of equipment that makes your workplace safe.
The Business Concierge service provides free, personalised support - either over the phone or online. This can include helping you to navigate regulatory requirements, applying for business licences and permits as well as grants, rebates and vouchers. The NSW Government's Business Connect website provides free, independent business advice, practical insights, and skills training relating to small business.
The NSW Government is helping women start, run and grow their business, with the new one-stop shop Women in Business Hub providing access to available funding, education, networks, programs and services they need to succeed.
And for those innovators with the next big idea, the NSW Government is offering support to promising start-ups to help them find their feet, thrive and prosper.
The NSW Government is committed to continuing to support small businesses by cutting red-tape, fostering a healthy business environment, supporting them in times of crisis and ensuring our State has the strongest economy in Australia.
During NSW Small Business Month, small business owners are invited to 'Connect for Success" at over 340 events held across NSW. These events provide small business owners with opportunities to learn new skills and strategies for growing their businesses and provides the opportunity to connect with other small business owners. More information on NSW Small Business Month is at www.smallbusinessmonth.nsw.gov.au.
Thousands of local entrepreneurs bring a special character to the businesses we know and love and make the Shire a great place to live. With Christmas approaching, now is a great time to support small business by buying local.
