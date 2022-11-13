$1320 fine for fatal dog attack on 'loved family pet' at Oyster Bay

St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Council fines owner $1320 after dog fatally attacks 'loved family pet' at Oyster Bay

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
November 14 2022 - 7:30am
The owner of a dog which which attacked and killed another dog at Oyster Bay have been $1320 by Sutherland Shire Council.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

