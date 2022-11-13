$1320 fine for fatal dog attack on 'loved family pet' at Oyster Bay

The owner of a dog which which attacked and killed another dog at Oyster Bay have been $1320 by Sutherland Shire Council.
The dog responsible for the attack was put down after the incident, which occurred in October.
A council spokesman said an investigation had been completed.
"A fine of $1320 has been issued to the relevant dog owner," he said.
"Sutherland Shire Council wishes to remind all dog owners they are responsible for keeping their pets secured on their property and on a leash at all times when in public areas, unless they are in one of council's designated off leash areas.
"Council has the power to take action against those who fail to fulfil their responsibilities as a pet owner, including imposing financial penalties, animal management orders or the seizure of any animals that have attacked a person or animals."
The council has not given details of the circumstances of the attack other than to say it "resulted in the death of a dog at a private residence in Oyster Bay".
The author of a social media post at the time said she witnessed "the horrific scene".
The deceased dog was 12 years old and "a loved family pet", the post said.
Police said at the time it was a council matter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.