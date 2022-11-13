St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

NSW Health issues warning on poppy seed consumption

EK
By Eva Kolimar
November 14 2022 - 8:30am
Poppy seed health alert

NSW Health is warning people about the dangers of consuming large amounts of poppy seeds, after at least eight people in NSW presented to hospital with severe poisoning soon after ingestion.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

