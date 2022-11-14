Pharmacists have welcomed a move to make more medicines accessible to patients, without the need to see a GP.
The NSW Government says it wants to make it easier for people to get antibiotics at their chemist, to lessen the pressure on patients who find it difficult to get an appointment with a doctor.
The landmark reform would fund a 12-month trial enabling pharmacists to prescribe medication for urinary tract infections and for certain conditions including skin ailments, ear infections, and hormonal contraception.
Under the changes, pharmacists will also be able to administer a wider range of public health and travel vaccinations from November 14, 2022 including Japanese Encephalitis, Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B, Poliomyelitis, Typhoid and Zoster.
Blooms The Chemist at Miranda Pharmacist Anthony Paneras, supports the idea.
"It's quite new to us but it's another area where we can help customers who are waiting a long time to see a GP for simple things," he said. "It will also help to take the burden off doctors.
"Especially after COVID-19, the habit of seeing a doctor has changed - Telehealth is busier, wait times have increased, so it's a lot harder for patients."
He says it's common for walk-in customers to ask for advice to treat common symptoms of UTIs or ear infections.
"Many present to us with symptoms typical of those but because we don't have the power to prescribe, we can only offer symptom relief until they see their doctor," he said.
"If it's a Friday or Saturday, they have to wait and that's not good. Sometimes they feel worse and unfortunately the health outcome for the patient is somewhat delayed or their condition becomes harder to treat."
The pharmacist says they have the tools to make the proposed changes a reality.
"We don't know the guidelines yet and how limited we are to be able to prescribe, so we will wait and see how it's going to be rolled out. But more than ever, pharmacists have expanded in their scope in what they can do, in terms of vaccines also, and this is just another step moving forward in what we we will able to do," he said.
Premier Dominic Perrottet says the proposed reforms aim to also free up emergency departments.
"By giving the community greater access to medications and vaccines through their local pharmacist, we are taking pressure off our hardworking GPs by giving them more time for patients with other medical issues," Mr Perrottet said.
"The Federal Government should be providing more support for GPs and a greater amount of free bulk-billing services but we can't sit around and wait for them to catch-up and meet the growing demand."
Health Minister Brad Hazzard said pharmacists' positive contribution to the management of the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated their capabilities. He says NSW Health will work with the pharmacy sector, and its regulators, to inform training to ensure high safety standards are maintained, while providing the community with more convenience.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
