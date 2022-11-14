St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Blooms The Chemist Miranda supports NSW Government's pharmacy reform to expand community health care

By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 14 2022 - 2:48pm, first published 2:30pm
Pharmacists support a proposal to improve access to medicines to treat common conditions, without the need to see a GP. Pictured is Anthony Paneras (pictured far right) and Eric Wu (left) from Blooms The Chemist at Miranda. Picture by John Veage

Pharmacists have welcomed a move to make more medicines accessible to patients, without the need to see a GP.

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

