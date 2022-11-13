Catholic school staff are planning to walk out of the school gates for one hour on November 15.
The Independent Education Union NSW/ACT says members are taking industrial action from 8.30am-9.30am, but some may stop for one hour at different times.
Independent Education Union of Australia NSW/ACT Branch Acting Secretary Carol Matthews says this is legally protection action. Members are striking over pay disputes.
The IEUA NSW/ACT Branch, which represents more than 32,000 teachers and support staff, has written to Catholic employers, most recently on October 25, to express members' frustration about the slow progress of negotiations. The employers have not responded, the branch stated.
"Negotiations for a new enterprise agreement began in early February. It is now November and employers are no closer to resolving pay issues," Ms Matthews said.
She said the NSW Industrial Relations Commission handed down a decision to grant teachers in NSW government schools pay rises of 2.29 per cent in 2022 and 2.53 per cent in 2023.
"The IEU condemns these derisory increases - they are not enough for IEU members nor for members of the NSW Teachers Federation," she said.
"Teachers' salaries have been falling relative to other professions for more than a decade now and this year's intensifying cost-of-living pressures only make matters worse. Salaries for support staff in Catholic schools are below those in government schools, yet Catholic employers are still dragging the chain on pay parity."
Ms Matthews says teachers and support staff have been pushed to breaking point not only by uncompetitive salaries but also by unmanageable workloads and the lingering pandemic.
She says the union is calling for practical action to reduce the unnecessary administrative burden on teachers to allow sufficient time for proper lesson planning.
"Our members are tired and frustrated with their employers' failure to respect them by negotiating in a fair and timely manner - they won't even discuss simple, sector-wide measures we know could mitigate workload pressure," Ms Matthews said.
"Teachers care deeply about their students and understand the inconvenience brief stop work will cause. They are left with no option but to take action in an attempt to bring their employers to the negotiating table.
"Staff shortages are already severe, and with COVID rearing its ugly head again, a response from employers is more urgent than ever."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.