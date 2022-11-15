Top class criterium cycling is coming back to the Sutherland Shire with the 2022 Shimano SXCC SuperCrit to be hosted by Southern Cross Cycle Club, on Sunday, November 20 at Waratah Park.
Racing starts at 8am and is open to under 15 junior riders up to masters all ages. There will be four grades, with each separated into male and female categories.
The main event is the Men's and Women's Elite/A Grade race, starting at 9.20am, with the elite cyclists using the event to kick start their summer of cycling before the Australian National Titles at Ballarat in January.
SXCC president Matt Beggs said the event showcases the level of cycling talent in the Sutherland Shire, Sydney and Interstate, and is right in the club's own backyard.
"This is Clubland cycling, where it all starts," he said.
"There are a great number of professional riders back from Europe coming along.
"Including our own Ben Metcalfe from Team Bridgelane and Wollongong's Josie Talbot, who has just signed with the Cofidis Pro Women's Racing Team."
The series has been running for three seasons and last year's series number three race, was taken out by Gymea Bay's Metcalfe, over two other Southern Cross riders, Luke Cridland and World Team Sprint Champion Tom Cornish.
The 22-year-old Metcalfe has been riding with the Continental Team Bridgelane for four-years. The team is Oceania's number one continental cycling team, providing riders with a pathway to the top level of the sport, learning about winning on the way up.
Metcalfe said it's the end of the National Road Series season, with only the Tour of Tasmania left, but the Sutherland Criterium was a good short warm up to see how your form is before the Australian National Titles.
"After the Nationals in Victoria the team goes to the Asia races in February, March, then on to Europe if your form warrants it and your chosen," he said.
"I raced some of this series last year and I won the last race in December, but I missed this one so I'm keen to have a good go at it.
"This Criterium course is unusually forested so you can't see any riders who get away, it's also got that slow climb on every lap that can split up the field and its hard to get back on.
"My former team mate Jensen Plowright who is now a World Tour Rider is coming to town and I'm looking forward to racing at home against a strong field. Matt Beggs has done a good job putting the series together."
Josie Talbot who is the Oceania Road Champion and rode for the Australian Team at the UCI World Titles said she is no stranger to the Sutherland track.
"Ive just signed a contract with the Cofidis Pro Team and Its been a big goal of mine to get to Europe, but first we will try and win this week at Southern Cross."
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
