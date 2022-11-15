St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Shimano SXCC SuperCrit back on track

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated November 16 2022 - 8:19am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gymea's Ben Metcalf and Wollongong's Josie Talbot warm up at North Cronulla Beach before the Shimano SXCC SuperCrit. Picture by John Veage.

Top class criterium cycling is coming back to the Sutherland Shire with the 2022 Shimano SXCC SuperCrit to be hosted by Southern Cross Cycle Club, on Sunday, November 20 at Waratah Park.

