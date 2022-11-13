Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Family invitation to Magic of Christmas festival

I am very excited to let you know that Council and Club Central Hurstville is bringing the Magic of Christmas festival back this year.
We have missed putting on this free family concert for our Georges River families as we unfortunately had to cancel due to the pandemic for the past two years.
I am pleased to tell you this Christmas event will return to Carss Bush Park on Saturday December 3.
The evening picnic concert will feature popular entertainment acts; members of Lah-Lah's Stripy Sock Club will be happy to hear Lah-Lah's Big Live Band will take to thestage.
You can let your toddlers and pre-schoolers know the PAW Patrol ChristmasShow will be having a meet and greet after they perform.
Free carol booklets will be handed out so everyone can sing along with our local groupthe Fiestaville Choir and band, The Hips.
I have personally invited Rudolph and Santa and I'm pleased to advise they haveRSVPd to our special event. Also, dressed in red and roving through the crowd willbe Council's friendly Georgie the Dragon.
If you are hungry or thirsty, food trucks and stalls will be on hand. There will also bearts and crafts stalls for our little creative residents.
Personally, I am looking forward to meeting you all and counting down our fireworkfinale at 9pm. Please mark this on your calendars and don't forget to bring a picnicblanket or camping chairs.
I appreciate what families have gone through in the past two years, so we are happyto provide this free concert to celebrate the holiday season and a return to face-to-face events.
It's the first of our summer event line up Council is hosting. I'm sure you heard the news last week that we are one of 15 local councils who have been awarded grantfunding to host major multicultural events and festivals in partnership with the NSWGovernment.
This will enable us to host our In Good Taste multicultural food festival and Lunar NewYear celebrations in early 2023.
'Tis the season to get out and about in Georges River, for more information about Magic of Christmas and upcoming events, please visit Council's website; Georges River Council - Council events (nsw.gov.au)
Magic of Christmas 2022
When: Saturday 3 December, 4.30pm - 9.00pm
Where: Carss Bush Park, Carwar Ave, Carss Park
Entry: Free
What to bring: Picnic rug and chairs. Please note this is an alcohol-free event.
