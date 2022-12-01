Sam Hudson isn't about to break his budget, but he does question having to pay a modest 'spectator' fee to watch his son train for water polo.
The Sutherland father of three admits he doesn't want to "have a whinge", but suspects other parents might feel the same, about the two dollars he has to pay to supervise his children under 15 years of age to enter Sutherland and Engadine leisure centres for team water sport training.
Mr Hudson, who recently returned from a six-month holiday around Australia, was surprised to return and see the added cost he didn't have to pay before.
"We haven't been back to the pool since COVID-19. Child entry rate is something like $6.20 and adults are about $7.20, however in reality it is a condition of entry that children are supervised and charged a spectator fee so the child rate is actually $8.20," Mr Hudson said.
"I think it is fair to charge entry fees for those coming for the joy of spectating an event but when a parent's supervision is required for the safety of a child I think it is unwise to charge that supervision...parents shouldn't be charged for the privilege of supervising their own child.
"Two dollars isn't going to break my budget but it seems wrong when I can go to a library and drops the kids off there."
Mr Hudson takes his son, age 11, to water polo training at Engadine on a Thursday, and he plays at Sutherland on a Saturday.
"If the water polo coach is supervising, I can drop him off. It's not a very interesting thing to watch. On Saturday I don't have to pay a spectator fee at a soccer ground, but I want to watch him play," he said.
"Fair enough, paying for a lifeguard would be an astronomical expense. But if we're getting more residents in the shire and rates are going up, why shouldn't there be more money for services to match that."
A Sutherland Shire Council spokesman said among the entry fees which patrons are charged for access to leisure centre facilities is the $2 facilities fee, which parents and caregivers are required to pay when attending any of the council operated leisure centres in the company of a child undertaking sports training.
"This charge is commonly applied at council operated leisure centres in other local government areas within the metropolitan Sydney basin, with the $2 fee charged by Sutherland Shire Council among the lowest which is applied," he said.
"This modest fee is charged in recognition of the fact that while parents and caregivers may not make use of pools, gyms, saunas, spas or any other the other high-quality sports and recreational facilities while attending our leisure centres, they still generally access amenities which require regular maintenance and cleaning to ensure that they are kept in good condition for the benefit of all patrons."
The fee is not charged to carers who hold a companion card and attend the leisure centres in a professional capacity to supervise clients who are living with a disability.
He also says there are membership options, and more flexible options to access the leisure centres including multi-visit passes or casual entry rates.
"All fees charged by council for access to facilities and classes offered at our leisure centres are reviewed and updated on an annual basis and are made clear to prospective patrons both onsite and via the leisure centres' website," he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
