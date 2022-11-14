It's not often you hear a real estate agent describe one of his listings as the worst house. But in this case, it made for a pretty successful bidding war.
With a waterfront as its backyard, a property at Dolls Point has been snatched up at auction for $1.6 million over the reserve.
The house on Carruthers Drive sold for $4.6 million.
A mortgagee sale, the run-down home attracted 18 registered bidders, with the winning bid secured by a family with young children. They plan on re-building.
The house previously sold for $2.42 million in 2015.
McGrath Sans Souci selling agent Trent Tarbey, said the sale proved the top end of the market was holding well.
"We've got six offices in St George and we ran 35 auctions last month, and sold 31," he said. "We had an 89 per cent clearance rate. Properties are still selling relatively well purely based on the fact that there is a shortage of stock on the market. We would normally run 70 auctions a month. The demand from buyers is there."
He said lots of home owners have tweaked pricing in order to meet the market. But this latest sale showed that a good location equals good sale, despite talks of interest rate woes.
"The reserve was always quite sharp being a mortgagee sale," Mr Tarbey said. "It's a pretty rare location and there hasn't been a house down there for sale for about seven years, so a few, very excited people with quite deep pockets created that competitive bidding."
He said this was a classic "build your dream home" site.
"It is the worst house on the best street. It had been left vacant for a number of years and people were looking at it as a knock-down for land value - it was too far gone to renovate," he said.
"There weren't too many features that stood out except for that it is in one of the best locations St George has to offer."
