Rockdale Opera Company have managed to get some big opera names to perform at their upcoming Gala Concert.
The stylish production, their first in two years, will comprise the entire Act II of Johann Strauss's II beloved operetta Die Fledermaus.
The party at Prince Orlofsky's Palace in Act Two traditionally allows productions to insert a variety of additional entertainment acts and artists.
In the production an extended concert scene from the party will feature a line-up of opera superstars, including international and Australian Opera legends Barry Ryan, Dr Anke Hoeppner-Ryan, and, for one performance only on Sunday 20 November, Daniel Sumegi.
In addition, the concert will feature four young, emerging opera singers, along with several of the company's talented principals in the Die Fledermaus roles, supported by the Rockdale Opera Company ensemble.
"This is a rare opportunity to hear some of the most beautiful music ever composed," a Rockdale Opera Company spokesperson said.
"You will leave the theatre with those wonderfully infectious Strauss waltzes running through your head, and will no doubt be humming them for days."
The Rocdale Opera Company's Gala Concert will be held 19 November at 7:30 pm and 20 November at 2:00 pm
Bookings at www.rockdaleopera.com.au end
