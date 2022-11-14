St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Rockdale Opera back on centre stage

Updated November 16 2022 - 12:14pm, first published November 14 2022 - 2:02pm
Daniel Sumegi will be singing with the Rockdale Opera Company on Sunday, 20 November.

Rockdale Opera Company have managed to get some big opera names to perform at their upcoming Gala Concert.

