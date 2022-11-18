Residents at Uniting Bruce Sharpe Lodge Rockdale have pooled their artistic skills in a collaborative exhibition.
About 150 paintings were created in the past three years by residents.
Bruce Sharpe Lodge has an agreement with ABCT Australia (Art-Based Cognitive Therapy), which provide art therapists or teachers to conduct regular art classes and lessons.
One of the featured artists, Dr Laksiri Fernando, says they have embraced art as engaging therapy.
"We found it particularly powerful during the challenges of the past three years, to help diminish our fears, uncertainties and isolation," he said.
"We were apart from our families and friends. But we could continue with our paintings. That is how we have ended up with a big number of paintings at this exhibition.
"Although these visits had to be stopped during severe COVID-19 periods, the Uniting staff continued with art sessions."
Dr Fernando said all residents are invited to create art. "Some have talent but don't participate due to various health and other reasons," he said. "Some drop out after some time. Some suddenly appear and produce admirable work."
He said personally, art has become "his heart". "I had never done painting, although I used to collect art," Dr Fernando said. "Most of the other residents have similar experiences.
"I lost my wife a couple of months ago. She was also involved in painting. In the absence of her, painting has become my escape and salvation. Art gives me peace of mind. It is a memorial to her and many others who have passed away - their paintings are also displayed."
The exhibition is open until November 19. The works are available for purchase for between $10-$50, with proceeds being donated to charity.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
