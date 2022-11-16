Former Kirrawee High School student, Distinguished Professor Larissa Behrendt, is among 19 new leaders from the arts and cultural sector who have been appointed to the NSW Government's Artform Advisory Boards, adding fresh talent and perspectives to help shape the future of the state's arts and cultural landscape.
An award-winning author, filmmaker, the host of Speaking Out on ABC Radio, and a founding member of the Australian Academy of Law, Ms Behrendt is the Director of Research, Jumbunna Indigenous House of Learning, University of Technology, Sydney,
With literature as her main drive, she will play a key role in the Artform Advisory Boards, assessing applications and making recommendations for the 2022/2023 Arts and Cultural Funding Program.
Minister for the Arts Ben Franklin says the new board members encapsulate the expertise and diversity of the sector.
"I congratulate the new members on their appointment and acknowledge their invaluable expertise and passion. The members' combined experience and drive will inject fresh energy to shape the future of NSW arts and culture," he said.
"Diversity and openness underpin the effectiveness of our Artform Advisory Boards and are important to the NSW Government. We are walking the walk on gender, diversity, equity and inclusion. By reflecting our state's rich diversity, our members bring exciting ideas to the table, steering NSW's arts and cultural sector into ambitious territory."
