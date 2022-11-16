St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Award winning author and filmmaker Larissa Behrendt appointed to NSW Government Artform Advisory Boards

November 17 2022 - 7:00am
Award winning author and filmmaker Larissa Behrendt, a former student of Kirrawee High School, has been appointed on the NSW Government's Artform Advisory Boards. File picture

Former Kirrawee High School student, Distinguished Professor Larissa Behrendt, is among 19 new leaders from the arts and cultural sector who have been appointed to the NSW Government's Artform Advisory Boards, adding fresh talent and perspectives to help shape the future of the state's arts and cultural landscape.

