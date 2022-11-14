Riverwood Reconnected project near completion

Georges River Council's Riverwood Reconnected project is nearing completion thanks to a $500,000 NSW Government grant that has enabled a major refresh to the town centre.
In collaboration with NSW Department of Planning and Environment, the council delivered round two of the Streets as Shared Spaces Program refreshing Belmore Road.
The council aspired to revitalise and reconnect the two sides of Belmore Road which is divided by the railway station.
The aim is to strengthen the amenity, accessibility and economic vitality in Riverwood's centre.
Funding has seen the delivery of additional public furniture, installation of 17 advanced street trees, two public art installations, and two Chillout hubs providing smart social spaces for the community.
Under-utilised open spaces dotted through the centre and unusually wide footpaths presents untapped opportunities for activating the area while providing high quality public spaces for residents, shoppers, workers and diners.
Mayor Nick Katris said, "The Riverwood Reconnected project has capitalised on the centre's extremely wide footpaths to provide more inviting spaces for people to eat, drink, meet, work and play.
"Linking the two sides of the station through a consistent look and feel, will make a huge difference especially for pedestrians.
"I thank all the community members who gave their input and offered their ideas for the project during the public consultation.
"This will not only stimulate the local economy by encouraging residents, workers and visitors to enjoy these new changes, but this is giving us more ideas on future permanent changes to improve the quality and usability of Belmore Road."
To see how the project started, visit; Streets as Shared Spaces Round Two - Riverwood | Your Say Georges River (nsw.gov.au)
