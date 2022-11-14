St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Riverwood Reconnected project near completion

November 15 2022 - 8:30am
Georges River Council's Riverwood Reconnected project is nearing completion thanks to a $500,000 NSW Government grant that has enabled a major refresh to the town centre.

