Pensioners can earn more and keep more of their pension

More than 26,000 pensioners in the Barton electorate can now earn more and keep more of their pension.
From December 1, pensioners will be able to earn up to $11,800 before their pension payment is reduced, up from the previous threshold of $7,800.
This is one part of a suite of measures to ease cost-of-living pressures for senior Australians.
The October Federal Budget included $74 million to incentivise pensioners to downsize from January 1, 2023.
Incentives include:
Barton MP Linda Burney said pensioners deserve to have the choice to work more if they wish do so, without being disadvantaged by losing much of their pension.
"We know the cost of everything is going up, which is why we are targeting cost-of-living relief to vulnerable Australians who need it most," Ms Burney said.
