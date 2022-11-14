St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Pensioners can earn more and keep more of their pension

November 15 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barton MP Linda Burney said pensioners said an estimated 26,400 local pensioners will be able to earn up to $11,800 before their pension payment is reduced.

More than 26,000 pensioners in the Barton electorate can now earn more and keep more of their pension.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.