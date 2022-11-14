More than 40 volunteers have been recognised for their service in the 2022 Cook Community Awards.
The annual awards in the Cook electorate, covering parts of Sutherland Shire and St George, recognise service in many areas, from charities, schools, RSL clubs, surf lifesaving and emergency services to sporting clubs, churches, aged care, hospitals or just helping those less privileged or those who have fallen on hard times.
Cook MP Scott Morrison presented the awards at a function on Saturday.
The highest accolade, the Cook Community Medal, went to Kathryn Wakelin for her contribution through Levi's Project.
Together with her husband, Ben Wheeler, and family friends, Ms Wakelin initiated Levi's project in conjunction with the Children's Cancer Institute at Randwick, to raise funds for research into paediatric brain cancer following the death of her son Levi a few days after Christmas in 2018.
Levi was eight and in year 2 at Burraneer Bay Public School when, five days before Christmas in 2017, he was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), which is the most aggressive form of all childhood cancers, with limited treatment options and a survival time of one to two years.
Ms Wakelin, with the support of her husband, Ben, spends many evenings and weekends organising events, maintaining the website and social media for Levi's Project.
Many of the events, including the annual sale of Christmas trees through the Cronulla Seagulls Football Club, are supported by the shire community.
Levi's Project funds world-leading research and clinical trials at Children's Cancer Institute for kids with DIPG and brain cancer. $4 million has been raised so far since its inception in 2019.
Mr Morrison said the award recipients were "people who go above and beyond for their local community".
"This year we were again overwhelmed with nominations - each and every one worthy of recognition," he said.
"These recipients are volunteers actively involved in community groups, working to better the environment in which we live, or simply wanting to give back. Thank you for all that you do."
