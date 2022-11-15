Jenny Ware is honoured and humbled to serve the Hughes electorate Advertising Feature

Jenny Ware, MP, campaigned throughout the 2022 election on a 'Fresh Start for Hughes' addressing major issue in the region. Picture supplied

Name: Jenny Ware, MP, Member for Hughes

Office: Shop 1, 9-15 East Parade, Sutherland

Political Party: Liberal Party of Australia

How long have you been an MP?

I was elected at this year's Federal Election on May 21 and I was officially sworn into the 47th Parliament of Australia on July 26.



I am honoured and humbled to have been given the opportunity to serve and represent the Hughes electorate in this Parliament.

What is your professional background?

My background is as a lawyer, where I worked in planning, local government and environmental law, in private law firms and local government.

I believe that my legal career has given me an understanding of the importance of proper planning of our cities, housing affordability, as well as balancing environmental and economic priorities to deliver housing, infrastructure, and services to the community.

What is your connection to the community and what do you stand for?

Well, I grew up in the Sutherland Shire and I've been committed to the area throughout my life.



This has been through raising a family and local volunteer work.



It is a privilege to be able to continue my connection and commitment to the community.

After speaking with members of the community during my campaign, the major issues raised with me were cost of living, the environment, housing affordability and local infrastructure.

I believe in liberalism - the rights of the individual, support for individual enterprise and governments facilitating an environment where individuals, families and businesses can thrive.

My leading philosophy is that the role of government is to deliver services at a local, state, and national level to Australians.

As your local member, I will work hard and advocate for the people of Hughes. I will hold the government to account to obtain the best outcome for our electorate.

I have been out within the electorate, holding mobile offices, to engage with the local community, businesses and organisations.

I am passionate about working for affordable housing, small business, youth mental health, and women's security.

I am also advocating for nuclear technologies and innovation, and the research that ANSTO is undertaking to benefit Australian people, industries, and the environment.

As your local member I can help with issues relating to Federal Government Departments such as Social Services, Immigration and Border Protection, Veterans Affairs, Human Services, Communications and Foreign Affairs.