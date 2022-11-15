Fighting every day for a fairer state

Name: Chris Minns MP, NSW Labor Leader and Member for Kogarah
Office: Suite 1 Ground Floor, 22-24 Regent Street, Kogarah
Political party: Australian Labor Party
Why did you become involved in politics?
I joined the Australian Labor Party as a teenager because I share its goals and its values.
I have always believed in an Australia where there is an equality of opportunity for everyone.
That no matter where you live, where you come from or what your parents did for a living, you can make it in Australia.
I also believe a fair and egalitarian society such as Australia needs strong public services, including a world-class hospital system and quality public schools.
That's why I am committed to lifting the standards of health care and education in our area.
How long have you been an MP?
I was first elected to the Seat of Kogarah in 2015, and have represented the area for nearly eight years.
What are your three biggest achievements so far?
First, I am proud to have led the campaign against the impact privatised toll roads are having on our area.
Both the impact of the cost on family budgets as well as the additional traffic forced onto our local streets.
Second, I am leading my party's campaign to lift education standards and to reverse the teacher shortage in NSW.
I have put forward a plan to create 10,000 more permanent teaching roles.
I have also proposed a ban on mobile phones in schools.
And third, I have been advocating for a number of critical interventions in the health system to fix what is undeniably a crisis, including safe staffing levels for NSW public hospitals and employing more paramedics.
What do you love about your community?
I live and grew up in the St George area, and I believe it is the best place in Sydney for Anna and I to raise our three boys.
I live and grew up in the St George area, and I believe it is the best place in Sydney for Anna and I to raise our three boys.- Chris Minns, MP, Member for Kogarah
We have a wonderful mix of cultures living in harmony together.
Our neighbours are caring and thoughtful, always willing to help someone in need.
We have many great shops, restaurants and businesses operated by hard working and creative people.
We are also surrounded by so much natural beauty in our parks and waterways.
Why would you want to live anywhere else?
NAME: Linda Burney MP, Member for Barton
Office: Suite 203, 13A Montgomery St, Kogarah,
Political party: Australian Labor Party
Can you give us an update on what you've been working on locally and nationally?
Six months have passed since the people of Australia voted for a change in Government and we haven't wasted a day to deliver on our vision to 'Build a Better Future' for all.
I want to start by thanking the people of Barton for putting their trust in me for a third term. The support is not taken for granted, and I'm working hard everyday to achieve the best deal possible for my community.
Last month's Budget has already locked in many of the commitments promised before the election.
This includes $1.3 million to build new women's change rooms at Ilinden Sports Centre, $250,000 to install new lighting at Bexley Oval and cheaper childcare for more 7100 local families which will come into effect from July 1 next year.
These are hard times with rising inflation, interest rates and nine years of wage stagnation taking a toll nationwide. We are managing this challenge with responsible cost of living relief and targeted investments.
In addition to cheaper childcare our cost-of-living measures include expanding paid parental leave to six months from 2026, slashing the cost of medicine, more affordable housing and getting wages moving. The former Government kept wages low as a deliberate design feature of their economic architecture. To the contrary, Labor argued the case for a real wage rise for the lowest paid in our community and the Fair Work Commission agreed to lift the minimum wage by 5.2 per cent.
In my capacity as Minister for Indigenous Australians, my focus is to deliver practical measures to Close the Gap - and we have $1.2 billion in the Budget to support this.
Preparations are also underway for a referendum on a Voice to Parliament to be decided by the Australian people next year.
This change will be both momentous and simple. I believe Australians have it in their hearts to support the principle that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are consulted on decisions affecting them.
We do not need to choose between improving people's lives and amending the constitution - we can do both.
The Albanese Labor Government has moved the country forward over the past six months, but we know there is still a lot to do.
How can people get in touch with you?
My office is here to assist constituents in need of support. Please call 9587 1555, email Linda.Burney.mp@aph.gov.au, or visit my electorate office.