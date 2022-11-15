Chris Minns is fighting every day for a fairer state Advertising Feature

Fighting every day for a fairer state

Name: Chris Minns MP, NSW Labor Leader and Member for Kogarah

Office: Suite 1 Ground Floor, 22-24 Regent Street, Kogarah

Political party: Australian Labor Party

Why did you become involved in politics?



I joined the Australian Labor Party as a teenager because I share its goals and its values.



I have always believed in an Australia where there is an equality of opportunity for everyone.



That no matter where you live, where you come from or what your parents did for a living, you can make it in Australia.

I also believe a fair and egalitarian society such as Australia needs strong public services, including a world-class hospital system and quality public schools.



That's why I am committed to lifting the standards of health care and education in our area.

How long have you been an MP?

I was first elected to the Seat of Kogarah in 2015, and have represented the area for nearly eight years.

What are your three biggest achievements so far?

First, I am proud to have led the campaign against the impact privatised toll roads are having on our area.



Both the impact of the cost on family budgets as well as the additional traffic forced onto our local streets.

Second, I am leading my party's campaign to lift education standards and to reverse the teacher shortage in NSW.



I have put forward a plan to create 10,000 more permanent teaching roles.



I have also proposed a ban on mobile phones in schools.

And third, I have been advocating for a number of critical interventions in the health system to fix what is undeniably a crisis, including safe staffing levels for NSW public hospitals and employing more paramedics.

Chris Minns MP is proud to campaign for issues such as teacher shortages and safe staffing levels in NSW public hospitals. Pictures supplied

What do you love about your community?

I live and grew up in the St George area, and I believe it is the best place in Sydney for Anna and I to raise our three boys.

We have a wonderful mix of cultures living in harmony together.



Our neighbours are caring and thoughtful, always willing to help someone in need.



We have many great shops, restaurants and businesses operated by hard working and creative people.



We are also surrounded by so much natural beauty in our parks and waterways.

Why would you want to live anywhere else?