Building a better future for all Australians

Linda Burney is helping to build a better future for all Australians Advertising Feature

Linda Burney MP is the Member for Barton and the Minister for Indigenous Australians.

NAME: Linda Burney MP, Member for Barton

Office: Suite 203, 13A Montgomery St, Kogarah,

Political party: Australian Labor Party

Can you give us an update on what you've been working on locally and nationally?

Six months have passed since the people of Australia voted for a change in Government and we haven't wasted a day to deliver on our vision to 'Build a Better Future' for all.

I want to start by thanking the people of Barton for putting their trust in me for a third term. The support is not taken for granted, and I'm working hard everyday to achieve the best deal possible for my community.

Last month's Budget has already locked in many of the commitments promised before the election.



This includes $1.3 million to build new women's change rooms at Ilinden Sports Centre, $250,000 to install new lighting at Bexley Oval and cheaper childcare for more 7100 local families which will come into effect from July 1 next year.



Last month's budget includes funds to improve some of the local sporting facilities. Pictures supplied

These are hard times with rising inflation, interest rates and nine years of wage stagnation taking a toll nationwide. We are managing this challenge with responsible cost of living relief and targeted investments.

In addition to cheaper childcare our cost-of-living measures include expanding paid parental leave to six months from 2026, slashing the cost of medicine, more affordable housing and getting wages moving. The former Government kept wages low as a deliberate design feature of their economic architecture. To the contrary, Labor argued the case for a real wage rise for the lowest paid in our community and the Fair Work Commission agreed to lift the minimum wage by 5.2 per cent.



In my capacity as Minister for Indigenous Australians, my focus is to deliver practical measures to Close the Gap - and we have $1.2 billion in the Budget to support this.

Preparations are also underway for a referendum on a Voice to Parliament to be decided by the Australian people next year.



This change will be both momentous and simple. I believe Australians have it in their hearts to support the principle that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are consulted on decisions affecting them.

We do not need to choose between improving people's lives and amending the constitution - we can do both.

The Albanese Labor Government has moved the country forward over the past six months, but we know there is still a lot to do.

How can people get in touch with you?



My office is here to assist constituents in need of support. Please call 9587 1555, email Linda.Burney.mp@aph.gov.au, or visit my electorate office.