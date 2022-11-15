Turn a gem into a diamond

Prestige Property
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Located in one of the most desirable tree-lined streets in Ramsgate Beach, this home is just footsteps from the sand and sea.
Once a landmark property in the area this grand old lady has seen better days and all she needs is a makeover to restore her to her former beauty. Positioned on a 471sqm (approx.) north facing block with a huge 21.3 metre frontage.
Features include: Zoned R3, double-brick construction downstairs, high ceilings and still some original features, three to four bedrooms, the main bedroom with ensuite, two living areas and a large balcony with water views.
It has a private backyard with covered pergola for entertaining and a garage and carport with parking for four cars.
This is the first time this property has been offered in over 70 years, as it has been with the same owner since it was new.
Located just 450 metres to Ramsgate Shopping Plaza with its selection of cafes, restaurants, shops and Coles supermarket, a 14-minute drive to Sydney Airport and is surrounded by Scarborough Park, bushland, playgrounds and park reserves.
Come and see the potential of how this property can be transformed into your own oasis.
