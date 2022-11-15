The demolition of historic Hotham House is not the only issue of concern in the proposed redevelopment of President Private Hospital at Kirrawee.
Traffic and parking concerns, and the new three-storey hospital building being "out of character" in the low density housing area were raised in many of the formal objections.
The NSW Department of Planning and Environment has recommended approval of the $87 million project.
The community is invited to have a final say on the proposal at public meeting to be held virtually by the Independent Planning Commission on Monday November 28 (details below).
The commission said "key issues identified in the department's whole-of-government assessment of the development application include: built form, urban design, environmental amenity, heritage, drainage, flood risk, transport, accessibility, noise and vibration".
One submission claimed reports traffic and parking reports commissioned by Macquarie Health Corporation "give a particularly inaccurate picture of the situation" before detailing the impact of the project.
Another resident said a three-level building would "not only be out of character for this quiet residential area, but also a gross invasion of local residents' privacy".
President of the Sutherland Shire Historical Society, Pauline Curby, said Macquarie Health Corporation was determined to demolish a building that had been an important part of Gymea's history for more than a century.
"This fine representative example of a Federation-style residence is a significant link to Sutherland Shire history as it was the centre of a large poultry farming enterprise when this was the main primary industry in the district," she said.
"It was also an important social centre for local people in what was then an isolated area."
Ms Curby said, "In contrast, it is interesting to note that Hurstville Private Hospital has successfully incorporated historic Louden House into its site".
"Why can't this be done in Gymea? We want to see the few scarce reminders of Shire history and heritage retained for future generations."
A resident wrote that the the proposal to demolish Hotham House had twice been rejected by Sutherland Shire Council
"To demolish Hotham House would be to destroy one of the few historic buildings we have left in our beautiful shire," the resident said.
Anyone wishing to have their say at the public meeting must pre-register on the commission's website using the Speaker Registration Form.
The deadline for speaker registrations is 12pm AEDT on Monday November 21.
Written submissions will be accepted until 5pm AEST on Wednesday December 7.
Written submissions can be lodged by the 'Have Your Say' portal on the Commission's website: www.ipcn.nsw.gov.au/have-your-say
The public meeting will be broadcast live online at www.ipcn.nsw.gov.au/livestream
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.