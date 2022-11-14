Appeal to locate man missing from Riverwood

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Sydney's south.
Kin Kwong, aged 29, was last seen at a home on Vermont Crescent, Riverwood, about 4pm yesterday (Monday 14 November 2022).
When he could not be located, officers attached to Campsie Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family have concerns for his welfare.
Kin is described as being of Asian appearance, about 180cm tall, of slim build, with black hair.
He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans and a black t-shirt.
Kin is known to frequent the Darling Harbour, China Town, Haymarket and Sydney City areas.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
