Appeal to locate man missing from Riverwood

Updated November 15 2022 - 10:22am, first published 8:00am
Kin Kwong, aged 29, was last seen at a home on Vermont Crescent, Riverwood, about 4pm yesterday (Monday 14 November 2022).

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Sydney's south.

Local News

